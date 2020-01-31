E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman airlifted to hospital after serious bus and lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 15:48 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 31 January 2020

Police have closed the road in both directions (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

A woman in her 80s has been flown to hospital after a crash involving a bus, lorry and a car in Mersea Road, Colchester.

Police were called to reports of a serious collision shortly after 2.15pm today.

The injured woman, who was in the car, has been flown to hospital in London.

Essex Police tweeted to say the road is currently closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, between Queen Elizabeth Way and Berechurch Hall Road.

Officers have urged people to avoid the area.

The force's roads policing unit tweeted: "We are on scene at a serious collision on #MerseaRoad, Colchester.

"The road is currently closed to all traffic including foot traffic. Please avoid the area."

According to traffic sensors, there are long delays in both directions following reports of a collision involving a bus, lorry and a car.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 572 of Friday, January 31.

More follows

