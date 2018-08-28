Thieves steal four tubs of Quality Street chocolates during Colchester burglary

Police believe the burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police in Essex are appealing for information about two burglaries that took place Colchester last week. During one of the incidents four tubs of Quality Street chocolates were stolen.

Both burglaries took place between 7.50pm and 10pm on Tuesday October 30 on Mountbatten Drive and officers believe they may be linked.

During one of the incidents, an elderly resident was disturbed by two men entering her house.

The were two further men outside the address wearing black clothing over their faces and their hoods up.

The victim left the address after calling police and later found that a messy search of the house had been carried out. Cash, jewellery and four tubs of Quality Street chocolates had been stolen.

Police say that the woman was left shaken but unharmed.

During another burglary, a messy search was carried out and jewellery and Nike trainers were stolen. This house was empty at the time and entry was forced to the rear.

Essex Police said they had not had any other incidents reported to them in the road.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to contact Police Constable Lucy Percival on 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.