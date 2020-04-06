Police seize suspected drugs stash after responding to community concerns

Police seized a large quantity of suspected class A and B drugs after two men fled an address in Colchester.

Essex Police said the items were seized after officers responded to community concerns about dealing.

Officers from the Colchester community policing team visited an address in Brinkley Place on the afternoon of April 2.

Two men ran off but were soon stopped and found to be carrying a large quantity of suspected class A and B drugs, as well as cash.

A 28-year-old man, from Maldon, and a 29-year-old man, from Colchester, arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply drugs, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, call 101 or report online at essex.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org