Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police call off search for man wanted in connection to assault on traffic warden

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 February 2019

A traffic warden was assaulted in Rosemary Road in Clacton in December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A traffic warden was assaulted in Rosemary Road in Clacton in December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police in Essex have called off a search to identify a man in connection to an assault on a traffic warden in Clacton.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers has recently interviewed a 25-year-old man from Clacton who has since been reported for common assault.

The force appealed for information in late January following an incident at around 1.50am in Rosemary Road on Saturday, December 15 where a traffic warden was allegedly assaulted.

The spokesman thanked the public for sharing the police appeal.

He said: “We located a man as a direct result of our appeal, so thank you for supporting and sharing it.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knifes after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Bury St Edmunds - after police pull over minibus with 16 people on board

Police have arrested a motorist in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of drug driving and possession of Class A drugs Picture: NSRAPT

You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Sunday Snap: Irish eyes smiling, Bree’s best, the ‘look away now’ moment and a Bishop milestone

Bartosz Bialkowski and Jonas Knudsen defending on the line. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mystery after church memorial plaques to loved ones removed without warning

St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Suffolk, where memorial plaques were removed from a flowerbed without informing the families of those whose ashed were buried there. It is not known who removed them Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Plans set to be approved for £3 million youth and arts centre in Woodbridge

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists