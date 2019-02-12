Police call off search for man wanted in connection to assault on traffic warden

A traffic warden was assaulted in Rosemary Road in Clacton in December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police in Essex have called off a search to identify a man in connection to an assault on a traffic warden in Clacton.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers has recently interviewed a 25-year-old man from Clacton who has since been reported for common assault.

The force appealed for information in late January following an incident at around 1.50am in Rosemary Road on Saturday, December 15 where a traffic warden was allegedly assaulted.

The spokesman thanked the public for sharing the police appeal.

He said: “We located a man as a direct result of our appeal, so thank you for supporting and sharing it.”