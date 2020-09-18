Illegal immigrants believed to have been spotted fleeing from lorry on A120

Police are appealing for information after possible illegal immigrants were spotted coming out of a lorry on the A120 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after illegal immigrants were believed to have been seen coming out of a lorry on the A120.

The incident happened on the road near Braintree this morning, Friday, September 18.

Essex Police were called at 7am after a member of public saw what he believed to be illegal immigrants coming out of a lorry and running off along the A120 near Galleys Corner, on the Colchester-bound carriageway.

The lorry was found on the M11 at junction 11.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’d like to speak to any other drivers who were in the Galleys Corner area at around 7am this morning and saw what happened or have any dash cam footage.”

Those with any information should contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/149796/20 or report online.