E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Illegal immigrants believed to have been spotted fleeing from lorry on A120

PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 September 2020

Police are appealing for information after possible illegal immigrants were spotted coming out of a lorry on the A120 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information after possible illegal immigrants were spotted coming out of a lorry on the A120 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after illegal immigrants were believed to have been seen coming out of a lorry on the A120.

The incident happened on the road near Braintree this morning, Friday, September 18.

Essex Police were called at 7am after a member of public saw what he believed to be illegal immigrants coming out of a lorry and running off along the A120 near Galleys Corner, on the Colchester-bound carriageway.

The lorry was found on the M11 at junction 11.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’d like to speak to any other drivers who were in the Galleys Corner area at around 7am this morning and saw what happened or have any dash cam footage.”

Those with any information should contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/149796/20 or report online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus R rate rises above 1

The coronavirus R rate for the east of England has been revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Huge’ £120m heroin haul found in bags of rice arriving on Suffolk coast

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its investigators had developed intelligence and knew the drugs would be on board Picture: NCA

A12 reopens after lorry spills oil on road

A stretch of the A12 remains closed after an oil spill near Colchester Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/RINGWAYS

‘We have to find a way’ - Lambert insists he won’t take Gas lightly

Town manager Paul Lambert takes his side to Bristol Rovers this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Illegal immigrants believed to have been spotted fleeing from lorry on A120

Police are appealing for information after possible illegal immigrants were spotted coming out of a lorry on the A120 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS