Man dies in public toilet block

A man has died after being found not breathing inside a public toilet in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died inside a public toilet block in Colchester town centre.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene in Osborne Street on Wednesday, September 19, after concerns were raised for the safety of a man.

Essex Police were also in attendance.

Despite the best efforts of crews, he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were called to Osborne Street, Colchester shortly after 4pm yesterday following reports of a man found not breathing.

"Despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient died at the scene."