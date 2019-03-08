Man dies in public toilet block
PUBLISHED: 14:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 19 September 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has died inside a public toilet block in Colchester town centre.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene in Osborne Street on Wednesday, September 19, after concerns were raised for the safety of a man.
Essex Police were also in attendance.
Despite the best efforts of crews, he was pronounced dead.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were called to Osborne Street, Colchester shortly after 4pm yesterday following reports of a man found not breathing.
"Despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient died at the scene."