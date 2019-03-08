Partly Cloudy

We're not kidding - Police receive several calls about goats on the A12

PUBLISHED: 13:40 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 18 May 2019

There are reports of goats on the A12 Picture: PAUL CARVER / CITZENSIDE.COM

There are reports of goats on the A12 Picture: PAUL CARVER / CITZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Concerned motorists have been calling police about an unusual sight near the A12 in Essex - a herd of goats.

According to witnesses, the goats escaped near the Great Braxted turn-off between Witham and Kelvedon.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they have received several reports from multiple drivers about goats near the A12.

However, officers working in the force's control room said they often get calls about this particular group of goats - they live on land very close to the dual carriageway.

Police have been down to the scene and could not see any goats loose in the road. They are reassuring people that the animals do not appear to be in any danger, and it may be that motorists are seeing them through a line of trees rather than actually on the road.

Tweeting the Essex Roads Policing Team to let them know, Adam Keeble said: "Goats escaped at side of A12 west side, just south of Great Braxted turn off.

"Eating bushes at the moment but could run onto road."

Meanwhile Sunday Times columnist India Knight, from Suffolk, said she has also told police about the goats.

She tweeted: "There are goats on the A12 eastbound between junctions 22 and 23. Have told police, but please drive carefully."

Check back for updates on this story as we receive more information from Essex Police.

