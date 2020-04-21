One man arrested after large-scale Colchester cannabis farm raided

A Colchester man has been arrested after Essex Police raided a large-scale cannabis farm in the town.

A warrant was executed at the property in Tollgate Drive, shortly after 8.30am Tuesday, April 21.

On arrival, police found more than 100 potted cannabis plants.

The street value of the drugs has not been confirmed by police.

A local 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and remains in custody for questioning.

In a social media post, an officer from Colchester Police said the force will continue to crack down on drugs operations in the town.

They said: “Production and possession of cannabis is against the law and has a negative impact on the law abiding public who have to live in areas where people commit these offences.

“We will continue to tackle and disrupt those involved in this illegal trade in order to support our community.”