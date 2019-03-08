Man reportedly threatened with machete in Colchester

The incident is alleged to have taken place in an alleyway off Avon Way Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Essex police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly threatened with a machete before a police car was rammed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Avon Way on Monday, March 25 at around 9.45pm.

It was reported that three men – two described as being black and one described as having a machete – were seen chasing a man into an alleyway.

Officers attended a short time later when a police car was rammed by another vehicle – a dark green Ford Focus - which was leaving Scarf Way.

The vehicle then headed off in the direction of Hawthorn Way and was later found abandoned in the Mulberry Avenue.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “At this time we are treating the incidents separately however they could be linked.”

If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1269 of March 25.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111