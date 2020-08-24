E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drugs and cash totalling £85k seized in police raids

PUBLISHED: 12:49 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 24 August 2020

Police have conducted raids of properties in Maldon and the surrounding area (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs and cash totalling around £85,000 have been seized following an operation in Maldon by Essex Police.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in the swoop by officers from the Maldon Town Centre team.

The two men, aged 22 and 31, were arrested after police searched a car in Hillary Close, Heybridge, Maldon, on Saturday August 8 where they found a five-figure sum of money, a large quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs as well as a hammer and metal pole.

The pair, from Heybridge, were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of offensive weapon, and criminal damage, and have since been released under investigation.

Earlier in the year, officers carried out a search warrant in Wood Road, Heybridge, on July 29 and another in Fitch’s Crescent, Maldon, on May 4.

A large quantity of cash and suspected drugs were seized during both raids and four people were arrested.

During the Heybridge raid, a 19-year-old woman from Maldon and a 25-year-old man from Heybridge were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

At the Maldon address a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and the possession of drugs.

All four have been released under investigation.

Constable Ryan Mutlow of Essex police said: “We are working every day to ensure our communities are safe and are taking robust action against the minority of people who are involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing, which is closely associated with violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“I want to thank the community for your ongoing support, as your information is really important in helping us gather the evidence we need to target those involved and bring offenders to justice.”

Richard Holmes, director of service delivery at Maldon District Council added he is “really pleased” by the success of the operation, which has sent a “clear message” to criminals in the town.

