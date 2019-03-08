CCTV images released in appeal into racially aggravated assault

Essex Police would like to speak to the members of this group following a racially aggravated attack that saw three men injured in Lions Walk. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are looking to speak to those pictured in these CCTV images - as they believe they might have information about a racially aggravated assault.

Three men were assaulted in Lion Walk, Colchester town centre, on Saturday, February 23 at around 2.30am.

All three sustained injuries during the attack, with a 20-year-old sustaining a broken nose, another 20-year-old suffering a chipped tooth and a 21-year-old man was left with a lump to his forehead.

The area is known as a popular destination for shoppers during the day, but is regularly frequented by night-time revellers making their way between the town centre’s pubs and bars.

Those with information should call Pc Hayley Langmead at Colchester Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/30014/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.