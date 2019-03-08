Partly Cloudy

CCTV images released in appeal into racially aggravated assault

PUBLISHED: 13:37 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 11 April 2019

Essex Police would like to speak to the members of this group following a racially aggravated attack that saw three men injured in Lions Walk. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are looking to speak to those pictured in these CCTV images - as they believe they might have information about a racially aggravated assault.

Do you recognise this woman? Essex Police would like to speak to her as part of their inquiry into a racially aggravated attack in Colchester in February. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were assaulted in Lion Walk, Colchester town centre, on Saturday, February 23 at around 2.30am.

All three sustained injuries during the attack, with a 20-year-old sustaining a broken nose, another 20-year-old suffering a chipped tooth and a 21-year-old man was left with a lump to his forehead.

The area is known as a popular destination for shoppers during the day, but is regularly frequented by night-time revellers making their way between the town centre’s pubs and bars.

Essex Police would like to speak to those pictured as part of their inquiry into the motivated attack.

Do you recognise this man? Essex Police would like to speak to him in relation to a racially aggravated attack in Lions Walk. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Those with information should call Pc Hayley Langmead at Colchester Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/30014/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

