Man charged in connection with stabbing

PUBLISHED: 09:33 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 07 June 2020

A man was found with a stab injury in Marine Parade West in Clacton, near the junction with Agate Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was found with a stab injury in Marine Parade West in Clacton, near the junction with Agate Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 22-year-old man is set to appear in court on Monday, after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Clacton.

Essex Police were called to an incident on Marine Parade West at 12.35pm, on May 25.

There officers found a man who had sustained a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Liam Lofting, 22, of North Road, Clacton, was charged on Saturday evening, with wounding with intent and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the assault which happened on Marine Parade West, Clacton, on 25 May.

Loftin will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday.

