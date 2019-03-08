Harwich man charged with thefts
PUBLISHED: 12:59 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 27 March 2019
Archant
A man from Harwich has been charged with two counts of theft following a police appeal.
Perry Stearn, 26, of Maple Close in the north Essex town, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 7 charged with two counts of theft.
He pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.
He was remanded in custody until his trial date.
It follows a appeal to trace him by Essex Police, which was put out in February.
Comments have been disabled on this article.