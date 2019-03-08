Sunshine and Showers

Man charged after threatening phone call made to Colchester mosque

PUBLISHED: 06:52 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 19 March 2019

A threatening phone call was reported at Colchester Jamiah Mosque Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man from Tendring has been charged after threats were reportedly made to members of a Colchester mosque.

Police were called by Colchester Jamiah Mosque in Priority Street on Saturday, March 16 at 2.45pm, after they received a threatening phone call.

John Thursting,18, of The Green, Tendring, was arrested the following day.

Thursting has since been charged with malicious communications and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

