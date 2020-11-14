A12 set to be closed following collision

The A12 is set to be closed at Ardleigh following a collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorists are being warned to avoid an area of the A12 this evening following a collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services have been called to the road southbound at Junction 29 for the Ardleigh Interchange.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police say it will be closing the road to protect emergency services which are attending the scene.

Essex Road Policing Unit asked on Twitter for drivers to avoid the area at this time.