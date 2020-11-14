A12 set to be closed following collision
PUBLISHED: 18:53 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 14 November 2020
Motorists are being warned to avoid an area of the A12 this evening following a collision.
Emergency services have been called to the road southbound at Junction 29 for the Ardleigh Interchange.
Essex Police say it will be closing the road to protect emergency services which are attending the scene.
Essex Road Policing Unit asked on Twitter for drivers to avoid the area at this time.
