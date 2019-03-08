Sunshine and Showers

Road closed after call oover concerns to man’s welfare

PUBLISHED: 13:45 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 13 March 2019

Essex Police have closed North Station Road in Colchester following concerns over the welfare of a man. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Essex Police have closed a road near Colchester town centre following a call to concerns over a man’s welfare.

Police received the call at around 11.45am.

The North Station Road section of the A134 connecting Colchester Station to the Essex Hall roundabout has been closed.

The nature of the incident is currently unclear, although police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in North Station Road at around 11.45am today (Wednesday, March 13).

“We’ve closed the road while the incident is ongoing.

“We’re advising motorists to avoid the area if they can.”

