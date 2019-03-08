Updated
Major crossing re-opened as woman brought to safety
PUBLISHED: 15:47 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 19 May 2019
© Getty Images
The busy QE2 Bridge connecting Essex and Kent was briefly closed this afternoon due to a police incident.
Officers have since re-opened the Dartford Crossing, which connects Thurrock in Essex and Dartford in Kent, following concerns for the safety of a woman.
The bridge was completely closed for just over half an hour, with drivers diverted through the East Bore Tunnel.
The woman has now been brought to safety.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have now brought the woman to safety and bridge is re-opening.
"We appreciate your patience, understanding and compassion."
Comments have been disabled on this article.