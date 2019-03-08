Major crossing re-opened as woman brought to safety

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge connecting Essex and Kent has been closed due to a police incident Picture: GETTY IMAGES © Getty Images

The busy QE2 Bridge connecting Essex and Kent was briefly closed this afternoon due to a police incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers have since re-opened the Dartford Crossing, which connects Thurrock in Essex and Dartford in Kent, following concerns for the safety of a woman.

The bridge was completely closed for just over half an hour, with drivers diverted through the East Bore Tunnel.

The woman has now been brought to safety.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have now brought the woman to safety and bridge is re-opening.

"We appreciate your patience, understanding and compassion."