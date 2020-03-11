E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Officers looking for missing 21-year-old

PUBLISHED: 22:21 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 11 March 2020

Police are looking for 21-year-old Thomas Cottis Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are looking for this missing man in Colchester - can you help them find him?

Thomas Cottis, 21, was last seen in Colchester on March 11, about 4.30pm, wearing a black coat.

Mr Cottis is described as being 5ft9in tall, of a skinny build with red hair and tattoos.

He has connections across the county including Chelmsford, Brentwood, Basildon and Grays, as well as Ipswich.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public for any information that will help them find him.

A spokesman said: 'If anyone has seen him or has any information about where he might be, please call Colchester police on 101.'

