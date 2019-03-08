E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man slashed across face with bottle in Castle Park

PUBLISHED: 13:23 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 13 October 2019

Essex Police are investigating an assault at a skate park off Cowdray Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was struck in the face with a broken bottle and a woman was head-butted during a vicious assault at the skate park in Colchester's Castle Park.

The woman called police shortly before 10pm on Friday, October 11, and reported being head-butted during the attack.

The attack happened in the skate park area of the town centre park.

The man suffered a large cut to his cheek as a result of the assault, and police believehe was slashed with a broken bottle.

Police believe it to be a targeted attack, and said the victims are thought to have returned to the area following an earlier argument.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Chief inspector Rob Huddelston, district commander for Colchester, said: "I want to reassure people that the skate park and the nearby Castle Park are safe areas for people to visit and enjoy.

"I would also urge people with any information about the incident to please contact our detectives."

The main suspect has been described a being a white man with brown hair, around 5ft 11in tall and wearing a grey jumper.

Those with any information that could aid Essex Police in their enquiries should call Colchester CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/162422/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

