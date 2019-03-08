E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed multiple times in Colchester attack

PUBLISHED: 11:31 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 September 2019

A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in an attack in The Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in an attack in The Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 30s has been stabbed several times in his back and legs in an attack inside a property in Colchester.

Police were called to the address in The Avenue by the ambulance service shortly after 11.15pm on Friday, September 13.

It is reported two men attended the address and assaulted the man, who had received "multiple" stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information that could aid their inquiries to call them on 101, quoting incident 1616 of September 13.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed multiple times in Colchester attack

A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in an attack in The Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient had breast surgery ‘on wrong side’ in hospital blunder

West Suffolk Hospital recorded two 'never events' in the 2018-19 reporting year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Battle of two unbeaten teams as Lambert’s Ipswich return to action after international break

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

Every wondered what lurks beneath the water on Ipswich’s Waterfront?

Pacific oyster Picture: Paul Brazier/CCW

Top price of £2,500 paid for Ipswich Town sheep in auction

Auctioneer Hayden Foster sells the Ipswich Town Sheep at the art trail auction at Kenton Hall, Debenham. The sculpture, by artist Chris Newson, sold for £2,500. Picture: KERRY LOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists