Man stabbed multiple times in Colchester attack

A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in an attack in The Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man in his 30s has been stabbed several times in his back and legs in an attack inside a property in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the address in The Avenue by the ambulance service shortly after 11.15pm on Friday, September 13.

It is reported two men attended the address and assaulted the man, who had received "multiple" stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information that could aid their inquiries to call them on 101, quoting incident 1616 of September 13.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.