Man stabbed multiple times in Colchester attack
PUBLISHED: 11:31 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 September 2019
Archant
A man in his 30s has been stabbed several times in his back and legs in an attack inside a property in Colchester.
Police were called to the address in The Avenue by the ambulance service shortly after 11.15pm on Friday, September 13.
It is reported two men attended the address and assaulted the man, who had received "multiple" stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information that could aid their inquiries to call them on 101, quoting incident 1616 of September 13.
Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
