Police officer helped save life of boy, 14, on his third day in job

Three Harwich police officers given commendation for saving 14-year-old boy's life. From left to right: Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Pc Paddi Hawkins, Pc Sam Bennett and Pc Andy Perry - Credit: Essex Police

Three Harwich police officers have received commendations for saving the life of a 14-year-old boy.

PCs Paddi Hawkins, Andy Perry and Sam Bennett all received Chief Constable's Commendations for their work saving the teenager's life in September last year.

Essex Police were called to reports that a person had attempted to take their own life. PC Hawkins was on the scene within eight minutes of the call coming in, while PCs Perry and Bennett were two minutes behind.

They arrived to find that the casualty was a 14-year-old boy. It was PC Bennett's third day on the job.

PC Hawkins said: "I was so desperate to save him. Then Andy and Sam turned up and I’ve never been so grateful to hear sirens in my life.

"I started CPR, which is quite tiring, and then Sam took over and did a wonderful job. He got the boy breathing again. Then the first responders and an ambulance arrived, stabilised the boy and took him to hospital."

PC Perry said: "Sam and I ran 50 or 60 yards down an alleyway to get to the scene to help. I left Sam helping Paddi and went to get a defibrillator because, while we arrived quickly, I didn’t know how long an ambulance would be.

“By the time I got back, they’d done an amazing job and the boy was breathing on his own, which he wasn’t when I left.

PC Bennett said: "We started CPR and weren’t going to stop until the paramedics arrived to take over. Then we managed to get that little glimpse of life!

"I’d seen nothing like that before but you don’t think about what you are doing, in a way, your training and your instincts just kick in. I just had to help."

PC Hawkins said: "It’s nice knowing we gave him the chance to live, grow up and grow old. It’s absolutely wonderful to be commended by the Chief Constable but it’s not something I expected.

"It’s everyday policing but sometimes it’s a little bit more than that. We always try to do our best."

PC Perry, who is now a children and young persons officer in Clacton, added: “Pure instinct told me we had to try our very best to save his life. It happened so quickly but from the training you’ve received you have an instinct and you are doing the right thing for that person.

"It’s a good feeling to know you’ve done a good job and it’s nice to be recognised by the Chief Constable for that.

“I keep in touch with the family and I see the boy around from time and it’s good to see him enjoying his life!”