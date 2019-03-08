E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drug-driving arrests already higher than throughout 2018 across county

PUBLISHED: 13:36 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 03 September 2019

A drug wipe kit used by police at the roadside Picture: SIMON PARKER

A drug wipe kit used by police at the roadside Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police have arrested more people for drug-driving in the first eight months of 2019 than during the whole of last year in Essex.

In August, 136 people were arrested for the offence, while 116 arrests were made for drink-driving and 32 people were arrested for not providing a sample.

Temporary Chief Inspector Sharn Taylor, head of roads policing, said the continued rise looked concerning but highlighted that officers were better equipped than ever to detect drug-drivers.

You may also want to watch:

"We have more than 600 officers trained to use drug wipes," she added.

"This means if you're drug driving, you're more likely to caught and taken off the road.

"Drugs can stay in your system for a significant amount of time, and even if you don't feel impaired, you could still be over the limit and breaking the law.

"The easiest way of avoiding this is just not to do it in the first place - and our message is to drive safe, drive sober."

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Emmanuel departs Ipswich Town and heads for Bolton on deadline day... where he’ll link with with former Blue Murphy

Josh Emmanuel has joined Bolton from Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Emmanuel departs Ipswich Town and heads for Bolton on deadline day... where he’ll link with with former Blue Murphy

Josh Emmanuel has joined Bolton from Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New bridleway bridge gives safer route across railway to Felixstowe

Network Rail has completed the new bridleway bridge over the Felixstowe branch line at Trimley. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mystery beach sickness ‘no concern to public health’

A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Drug-driving arrests already higher than throughout 2018 across county

A drug wipe kit used by police at the roadside Picture: SIMON PARKER

More than 100 Frankie & Benny’s, Wagamama and Chiquito restaurants set to close

More than 70 Frankie & Benny's stores have been earmarked for closure. Picture: Lucy Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists