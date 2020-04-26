Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of assaulting three police officers

Police arrested a teenage girl after officers reported being assaulted in Colchester.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting three emergency workers and breaching the peace.

Police had been called to a domestic related disturbance in Rochdale Way, at about 4am on Sunday, following reports of shouting inside an address.

An officer reported that a girl spat in her mouth while she was being detained.

Two others reported being punched and kicked when the girl was taken into custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet called assaults on officers “utterly unacceptable”, adding: “Although incidents like these are rare, clearly every single one has a huge effect on people who are simply doing their job – keeping your county safe.

“Assaults on my officers will not be tolerated and anyone doing so will be detained and kept in custody before being put before a court.”