Uprooted tree crashes into lamppost and causes traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 13:04 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 09 January 2020

The tree fell down near Mistley Manor near Manningtree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The tree fell down near Mistley Manor near Manningtree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A fallen tree is causing traffic chaos near Manningtree today.

The tree brought down a lamppost with it Picture: ESSEX POLICEThe tree brought down a lamppost with it Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The tree fell onto Clacton Road near Mistley Manor care home, on the outskirts of Manningtree, with the weight causing a lamppost to buckle and break.

The road is not blocked, but police have set up a cordon for motorists' safety.

SC Wayne David, of Essex Police, was at the scene and advised motorists to avoid the area, the crossroads of the B1035 and B1352, while the tree and broken lamppost are removed.

He said on Twitter: "A tree has fallen over, taking with it the lamppost outside Mistley Manor.

"Please avoid the area and find another route until it has been cleared up."

Essex Highways added: "We have had a few reports of trees blown down into roads during the morning.

"We have mobilised teams to remove them as we become aware."

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

