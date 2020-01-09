Uprooted tree crashes into lamppost and causes traffic chaos

The tree fell down near Mistley Manor near Manningtree Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A fallen tree is causing traffic chaos near Manningtree today.

The tree brought down a lamppost with it Picture: ESSEX POLICE The tree brought down a lamppost with it Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The tree fell onto Clacton Road near Mistley Manor care home, on the outskirts of Manningtree, with the weight causing a lamppost to buckle and break.

The road is not blocked, but police have set up a cordon for motorists' safety.

SC Wayne David, of Essex Police, was at the scene and advised motorists to avoid the area, the crossroads of the B1035 and B1352, while the tree and broken lamppost are removed.

He said on Twitter: "A tree has fallen over, taking with it the lamppost outside Mistley Manor.

"Please avoid the area and find another route until it has been cleared up."

Essex Highways added: "We have had a few reports of trees blown down into roads during the morning.

"We have mobilised teams to remove them as we become aware."