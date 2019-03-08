Partly Cloudy

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

PUBLISHED: 12:51 11 March 2019

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a huge stash of drugs during a vehicle stop and search – thanks to a tip off from nearby residents.

The discovery was made in Earls Colne, near Colchester, on Thursday, March 7.

Following concerns raised by residents, officers from Essex Police stopped a vehicle in De Vere Road to find a large quantity of drugs and money.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of firearms offences and money laundering.

He has since been released under investigation.

Inspector Colin Cox, from the Braintree Community Policing Team, said: “I need members of the public to report information relating the sale of drugs in the Braintree District.

“All information – no matter how large or small – is really important to us and helps us to build up a picture of the issue.

“If you have any information you can call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

