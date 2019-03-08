Detectives investigate discovery of human bones in scrapyard

A scrap yard in Cockett Wick Lane, near St Osyth in Essex, was the site human bones were reportedly discovered by a member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A police investigation is under way after the discovery of human bones in a scrapyard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A member of the public reported finding a number of bones at the scrapyard near to Cockett Wick Lane in St Osyth, close to Clacton-on-Sea, on Thursday, April 25.

Specialist officers continued to search the area and found the majority of what is believed to be the skeleton of an elderly man. First details of the discovery have been released today.

Detectives are treating the death as unexplained and are searching the Essex missing persons records, whilst a forensic examination of the bones takes place.