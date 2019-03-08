E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance lands at scene of major accident

PUBLISHED: 20:56 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 18 October 2019

An air ambulance is at the scene of the crash Picture: NSRAPT

An air ambulance is at the scene of the crash Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

A man has had to be cut free from his car after a serious collision in Colchester town centre.

Two fire engines from the town were sent to the scene, in North Station Road, at 6.40pm to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

When they arrived crews reported that one man was trapped in his car, and they worked to release him by 7.25pm.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service, and the extent of his injuries are not clear at this time.

The A134 is closed in both directions after the incident, which is said to have taken place between the Colne Bank roundabout and Petrolea Close.

Pictures have emerged showing a large emergency presence at the scene, with police, firefighters and ambulance crews dealing with the incident.

Eyewitnesses say an air ambulance has also been called to the crash.

Representatives for Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance lands at scene of major accident

An air ambulance is at the scene of the crash Picture: NSRAPT

600 households blacked out after electrical fault fire

Emergency services were called at 5pm to the fire in Rushford Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mystery large animal wandering on A14 disappears without trace

A large animal has been spotted on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Christmas Wonderland set to return – along with threats to shut it down

Christmas Wonderland Picture: ST JOHN'S NURSERY

‘We feel 100% let down’ - mum speaks of battle for support for autistic son

Signs of autism in older children can include finding it hard to make friends or preferring to be on their own and not seeming to understand what others are thinking or feeling Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists