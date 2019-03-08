Air ambulance lands at scene of major accident

An air ambulance is at the scene of the crash Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

A man has had to be cut free from his car after a serious collision in Colchester town centre.

Two fire engines from the town were sent to the scene, in North Station Road, at 6.40pm to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

When they arrived crews reported that one man was trapped in his car, and they worked to release him by 7.25pm.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service, and the extent of his injuries are not clear at this time.

The A134 is closed in both directions after the incident, which is said to have taken place between the Colne Bank roundabout and Petrolea Close.

Pictures have emerged showing a large emergency presence at the scene, with police, firefighters and ambulance crews dealing with the incident.

Eyewitnesses say an air ambulance has also been called to the crash.

Representatives for Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.