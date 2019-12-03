E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Devastated family's tribute to 'kind, helpful, lovely' Harley

PUBLISHED: 20:02 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 03 December 2019

Harley, 12, died following a collision outside his school in Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The heartbroken family of a 12-year-old killed in a collision in Loughton, Essex, have paid tribute to their "lovely boy".

Harley Watson, a pupil at Debden Park High School, was involved in a collision with a car outside the school in Willingdale Road at 3.20pm on Monday. He died from his injuries, and police have since launched a murder investigation.

Tonight, his family released a statement paying tribute to Harley, and said: "We are so devastated by what has happened.

"Harley was a good, kind, helpful and lovely boy.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and concern.

"However as a family we would like people to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in peace."

Earlier today, Essex Police voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

They did so based on previous contact between the force and a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the collision.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened and are keen to hear from witnesses. To help, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

