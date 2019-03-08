Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police share image in ongoing hate crime probe

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 22 June 2019

Police want to speak to these men in connection with an ongoing hate crime investigation Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police want to speak to these men in connection with an ongoing hate crime investigation Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Supplied by Essex Police

Police have released images of two men believed to crucial information about an ongoing hate crime investigation in Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police appealed for help identifying the men, who officers would like to talk to following reports of malicious phone calls made in April.

A spokesman said: "The two men pictured may be able to assist us with our enquiries and our officers are eager to speak to them."

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/65857/19.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy, 15, missing from Trimley, last seen wearing Pudsey Bear shirt

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Police share image in ongoing hate crime probe

Police want to speak to these men in connection with an ongoing hate crime investigation Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Our blockbuster guide to family-friendly open-air cinema this summer

The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman is one of the feelgood films gracing our outdoor screens this summer.

Paul Weller, Forest Live review: Now that’s entertainment!

Paul Weller at Forest Live 2019 Photo: Steve Hunt

‘Keep cool and look out for each other’ – GPs advice during predicted hot spell

People enjoying the hot weather in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists