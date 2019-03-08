Police share image in ongoing hate crime probe

Police want to speak to these men in connection with an ongoing hate crime investigation Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Supplied by Essex Police

Police have released images of two men believed to crucial information about an ongoing hate crime investigation in Colchester.

Essex Police appealed for help identifying the men, who officers would like to talk to following reports of malicious phone calls made in April.

A spokesman said: "The two men pictured may be able to assist us with our enquiries and our officers are eager to speak to them."

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/65857/19.