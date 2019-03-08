Police share image in ongoing hate crime probe
PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 22 June 2019
Supplied by Essex Police
Police have released images of two men believed to crucial information about an ongoing hate crime investigation in Colchester.
You may also want to watch:
Essex Police appealed for help identifying the men, who officers would like to talk to following reports of malicious phone calls made in April.
A spokesman said: "The two men pictured may be able to assist us with our enquiries and our officers are eager to speak to them."
Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/65857/19.
Comments have been disabled on this article.