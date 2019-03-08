Boys shaken after knifepoint robbery

Essex Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of two boys in Rowhedge, in Colchester Borough.. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two boys have been left shaken after a group of teenagers mugged them at knifepoint.

It happened in a wooded area in Rowhedge, near Colchester, just before 10.30pm on Thursday night, August 1.

The two boys are said to have been approached by a group of boys in their mid-teens, who were armed with a knife.

An iPhone 6 and an iPhone 8, as well as quantity of cash were stolen.

The boys left the scene unharmed but were left shaken by the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives are investigating following the knifepoint robbery of two teenage boys in Rowhedge.

"The victims were threatened with a knife, and cash and an iPhone 6 and an iPhone 8 were stolen. The pair were unharmed but, understandably, shaken by the incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."