Boys shaken after knifepoint robbery
PUBLISHED: 18:54 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 02 August 2019
Archant
Two boys have been left shaken after a group of teenagers mugged them at knifepoint.
It happened in a wooded area in Rowhedge, near Colchester, just before 10.30pm on Thursday night, August 1.
The two boys are said to have been approached by a group of boys in their mid-teens, who were armed with a knife.
An iPhone 6 and an iPhone 8, as well as quantity of cash were stolen.
The boys left the scene unharmed but were left shaken by the incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives are investigating following the knifepoint robbery of two teenage boys in Rowhedge.
"The victims were threatened with a knife, and cash and an iPhone 6 and an iPhone 8 were stolen. The pair were unharmed but, understandably, shaken by the incident.
"Our enquiries are ongoing."
