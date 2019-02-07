Man assaulted and robbed by trio riding bicycles in Clacton

A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on Friday, February 1, on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail

A teenager has been arrested and another voluntarily interviewed after a man was robbed by three people on bicycles in Clacton

According to Essex Police, an 18-year-old man was assaulted at around 8pm on Friday, January 19, in Herbert Road.

After the assault, the group stole the victim’s carrier bag.

A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on Friday, February 1, on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail until Tuesday, February 19.

A 16-year-old boy from Clacton was voluntarily interviewed by police on Tuesday, February 5.

Police say the investigation into the alleged assault and robbery is ongoing.

If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/9850/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org