Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man assaulted and robbed by trio riding bicycles in Clacton

07 February, 2019 - 18:36
A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on Friday, February 1, on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on Friday, February 1, on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager has been arrested and another voluntarily interviewed after a man was robbed by three people on bicycles in Clacton

According to Essex Police, an 18-year-old man was assaulted at around 8pm on Friday, January 19, in Herbert Road.

After the assault, the group stole the victim’s carrier bag.

A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on Friday, February 1, on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail until Tuesday, February 19.

A 16-year-old boy from Clacton was voluntarily interviewed by police on Tuesday, February 5.

Police say the investigation into the alleged assault and robbery is ongoing.

If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/9850/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

Everything we know about Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in Ipswich Picture: PAUL BAYFIELD

Man assaulted and robbed by trio riding bicycles in Clacton

A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on Friday, February 1, on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I know what’s coming... it doesn’t faze me’ – Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert anticipates hostile reception on return to Norwich City

Paul Lambert speaking with the media ahead of the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists