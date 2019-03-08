Bicycles worth £1,000 each stolen in Colchester

Police are appealing for information after two bicycles were stolen in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for information after two bicycles – worth more than £1,000 each – were stolen in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the bikes were stolen from outside the Mill apartments on East Street at around 3am on Sunday, March 21.

Both of the bicycles were made by Specialised.

One was a silver Vita Elite Disc and the other a dark grey Dolce Elite.

A police spokesman said: “Four D-locks, worth a three-figure sum in total, were also taken with the bikes.

“The bikes are worth an estimated four-figure sum each.

Anyone with information about these bikes is asked to call Colchester’s Local Policing Team on 101 quoting 42/45568/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.