Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Investigation launched after baby dies

PUBLISHED: 17:13 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 18 July 2019

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have confirmed an investigation is underway following the death of a baby boy.

Officers were called early this morning with reports that a baby had fallen ill at a property in Gerard Road, Clacton.

The boy had become unwell at the address and later died in hospital.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 7.20am today, Thursday, July 18, with reports that a baby had become unwell at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton.

"The boy was taken to hospital but has since sadly died.

"We remain at the scene and our enquiries are ongoing."

Gerard Road is a small residential street in Clacton-on-Sea.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic images of chalet fire released

The fire in Norman Way, St Osyth, was started by a bonfire that grew out of control Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Road, rail and sea to be used for Sizewell C materials – and bypass could be temporary measure

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Triple injury blow for Blues with Bishop, Nsiala and Lankester ruled out for start of season

Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Does Ipswich need to improve its image?

Independent Ipswich businesses can apply for a grant to help spruce up their shop fronts. Cathy Frost, of Loveone, has welcomed the council scheme. Photo: Charlotte Bond.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists