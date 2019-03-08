Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have confirmed an investigation is underway following the death of a baby boy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called early this morning with reports that a baby had fallen ill at a property in Gerard Road, Clacton.

The boy had become unwell at the address and later died in hospital.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 7.20am today, Thursday, July 18, with reports that a baby had become unwell at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton.

"The boy was taken to hospital but has since sadly died.

"We remain at the scene and our enquiries are ongoing."

Gerard Road is a small residential street in Clacton-on-Sea.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.