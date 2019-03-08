Partly Cloudy

Suffolk man jailed after aggravated burglary in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 24 March 2019

Ioan Sabou, 35, was sentenced at Chlemsford Crown Court to 12 years in prison for aggravated burglary. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ioan Sabou, 35, was sentenced at Chlemsford Crown Court to 12 years in prison for aggravated burglary. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A Suffolk man has been jailed for 12 years for his part in a terrifying raid during which stun guns and batons were used to restrain their victims.

Ioan Sabou, 35, of Combs Lane, Great Finborough, was jailed for 12 years when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, March 22 to be sentenced for his part in an aggravated burglary in Colchester on May 2018.

A jury convicted Sabou of the crime on March 7, after hearing how Sabou had entered the home of a woman in her 30s along with three other men, using a stun gun on one of the woman’s friends while they burgled the property.

The three thugs stole a computer tablet, mobile phones, cash and bank cards before fleeing the house.

Investigating officer DC Tim Harris said: “We would like this case to be an example of how we can, and do, support vulnerable members of the community.

“These victims were targeted by a gang who had planned to cause fear, ensure compliance and discourage the victims from reporting what had happened to them, to the police.

“I would like to commend the victims for their bravery and for picking up the phone to ask for our help.”

Days after terrorising the women, one of the stolen bankcards was used on two separate occasions at a nearby garage, with CCTV footage showing Sabou near to the garage on both occasions.

Sabou was arrested, telling police he had found the bank card outside the address on St Peter’s Street and admitted to using the card, but denied all other offences.

After being identified however, Sabou was charged and convicted of aggravated burglary, fraud by false representation and possession of a firearm.

He was also convicted of nine theft offences which took place in Norwich and was given a nine months custodial sentence for each crime, running concurrently with his 12-year spell for the stun gun burglary.

DC Harris added: “Officers were able to support both victims and work with them to secure the justice they rightly deserved.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of crime to report it to us, no matter what the circumstances.

“We work alongside neighbouring police forces, public agencies and charitable organisations every day to ensure we can offer victims the best support.”

“Reports can also be made anonymously through charities like Crimestoppers, which will help us build a comprehensive picture around this type of crime so that we can take action.”

