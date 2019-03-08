Ever thought about becoming a police officer in Essex?

Essex Police has launched a recruitment drive Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A recruitment drive is underway at Essex Police - with the force expecting its officer numbers to reach more than 3,200 by March 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officer numbers at Essex Police are at a four-year high, and the force's June passing out parade was a modern record with 73 new officers, 25 of which were women, joining the frontline.

The force has launched its latest 'Fit the Bill' campaign to attract recruits wishing to catch criminals, help victims and protect and serve their communities.

The campaign will feature social media films focusing on the 'journey' of Essex Police officers and the opportunities they have been given since becoming part of the force.

You may also want to watch:

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: "Along with our great county, Essex Police is an amazing place to be.

"Our officer numbers are at a four-year high and they are set to grow even further over the coming year. We have just introduced our new town centre teams to ensure that now, more than ever, we are visible and accessible to the communities we serve and our Special Constabulary is the fastest growing in the country.

"Essex has always been a great place to live and work and our police force gives people the chance to have a career where you can save lives, lock up criminals, deliver justice to victims and really make a difference to our communities.

"Our force also offers real opportunities to progress and specialise and no two days are ever the same.

"If you Fit the Bill then come and be part of our journey and we will part of yours."

A full list of the eligibility criteria and details of how to apply can be found on Essex Police's website here.