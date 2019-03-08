Do you recognise the suspects in these CCTV pictures?

Essex Police would like to speak with these two people in connection with the theft of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Freeport Braintree. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Designer sunglasses were stolen from an outlet at Freeport, near Braintree and a blue Mercedes estate was taken from Colchester, say Essex Police as they appeal for witnesses for a series of thefts.

Essex Police are searching for these three in relation to the theft of perfume from a Savers Health and Beauty store in Braintree High Street. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police are searching for these three in relation to the theft of perfume from a Savers Health and Beauty store in Braintree High Street. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

They are asking for anyone who recognises either of these suspects, wanted in connection with the theft of thousands of pounds worth of glasses from the Sunglass Hut at Freeport on Saturday, March 23.

Those with information should contact Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/45686/19.

Further CCTV images have been released follow the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Savers Health and Beauty in Braintree High Street. The theft happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday, March 30.

If you have any information regarding the theft, you should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 42/46036/19.

In Colchester, a blue Mercedes C63 AMG estate was stolen after a burglary in the Parsons Heath area of the town on March 27.

Two men were seen trying to ditch the car the same day in Tollgate Drive.

Police are interested in information regarding a black Audi with a ‘66 number plate seen in the area at the time and are looking for two men, described as being white with dark-coloured tracksuits. One of them was wearing a cap.

Those with information about the men or the car should contact police on 101 quoting reference 42/48377/19.

Police are asking residents in Harwich to be vigilant after a string of vehicles were damaged on April 1.

A number of vehicles were vandalised in the Kings Road and Manor Road areas.

Essex Police are reminding car owners to: “Lock your cars, take any valuables out, and report anything suspicious you see to us.”

Those with information about the potential crime spree should call Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 42/51101/19.

Information for all crimes can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 101.