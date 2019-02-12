Partly Cloudy

Police seek four men in connection with mass brawl

PUBLISHED: 15:28 22 February 2019

Tommy Gilbert, Ryan Walsh, Mickey McDonagh and Leroy Moran Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tommy Gilbert, Ryan Walsh, Mickey McDonagh and Leroy Moran Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police want to speak to four men in connection with a large fight in Braintree which left one man with life-changing injuries.

Tommy Gilbert. Picture: ESSEX POLICETommy Gilbert. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The fight is alleged to have occurred in Market Place, Braintree, at around 5.20pm on January 5.

Following the brawl, four arrests were made and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after he was found to be suffering from stab wounds to his hand.

Officers now want to speak with four men who they believe could assist them with their enquiries.

Tommy Gilbert, 20, has short, dark brown hair and is of proportionate build. He is around 6ft tall. Police suspect that he is still in the Braintree area.

Ryan Walsh. Picture: ESSEX POLICERyan Walsh. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Mickey McDonagh, 22, has links to London, but may also be in the local area. He is of a larger build, with dark brown hair and is 5ft 6in tall.

Ryan Walsh, 19, is 5ft 9in tall and has links to Braintree and the surrounding areas. He is of proportionate build and has short blonde hair.

Leroy Moran, 21, is also believed to remain in the Braintree area. He is of proportionate build and has curly brown hair.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about these four men to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/3069/19.

Mickey McDonagh. Picture: ESSEX POLICEMickey McDonagh. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Alternatively witnesses can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two men from Braintree, aged 19 and 50, and two men from Chelmsford, aged 22 and aged 51, were arrested following the disturbance.

The 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been bailed until April 4.

The 22-year-old man from Chelmsford and 50-year-old man from Braintree, both also arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until April 5.

Leroy Moran. Picture: ESSEX POLICELeroy Moran. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The 51-year-old man from Chelmsford has been released without charge.

Braintree MP James Cleverly said: “This is a distressing and unacceptable thing to have happened. I am please that the police were visible and active during the day.”

A video of the incident had circulated around social media shortly after the incident. The police had initially attended the scene after they received reports of the fight on January 5.

They arrived to find the 19-year-old with stab wounds to his hand. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

