Man in his 80s dies after collision on the A120

PUBLISHED: 15:26 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 02 July 2019

A man has died following a collision near Braintree last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has died following a collision near Braintree last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An elderly man has died following a serious collision on the A120 last month.

The man, who was in his 80s, had been driving a red Citroen Picasso which collided with a lorry in a layby between Braintree and Dunmow on June 22 at around 4pm.

The man was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on July 1.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the Citroen, or has dash cam footage, in the moments prior to the collision to contact us."

Those with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 803 of June 22.

