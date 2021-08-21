Police appeal to find missing teenager Atlanta
Published: 8:18 AM August 21, 2021
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Essex teenager who has links to Ipswich.
Atlanta Butler ,15, has gone missing from her home in north Essex.
She was last seen on Wednesday, August 18.
Atlanta is about 5ft 1ins and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers.
She has links to Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Maldon and Stratford.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to find her to make sure she is OK.
"If you see her or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101."
