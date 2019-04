Missing Colchester man Steven Carter found

Essex Police has confirmed that missing man Steven Carter from Colchester has been found. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex Police has confirmed that a man missing from Colchester has been found.

Steven Carter, 21, had last been seen in Colchester at around 5.30am today, Sunday April 7 in the Mersea Road area of the town.

Essex Police has since announced on Twitter that Steven has been found.