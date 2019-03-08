Tributes paid to man who died in Essex collision

Essex Police has provisionally named the man who died at a crash in Maldon Road, Ulting as David Norris. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A family has paid tribute to a “beloved” man who died in a traffic collision in Ulting, near Maldon.

Police have provisionally identified him as 53-year-old David Norris from Billericay, pending the opening of an official inquest.

Paying tribute, Mr Norris’ family said: “David will be missed forever by so many. He was a beloved life partner, stepfather, grandad and friend.

“He has been taken from us, and our lives have been forever changed.

“His lifelong passion for motorbikes, his thirst for knowledge, and his mantra of ‘if you have a pair of hands, there’s nothing you can’t do’ are just some of the things that made him great, and we are so blessed to have had him in our lives.

“This photo says it all...‘What a difference a Dave makes’.

“We will love you and miss you forever. Until we meet again...”

Officers were called to the scene of the collision in Maldon Road (B1019) after 3.30pm on Friday, March 29, to reports of a motorcyclist in cardiac arrest. He sadly died at the scene.

The collision was between an orange Honda CBR 1000 motorbike and a blue Seat Ibiza.

Essex Police has confirmed that the driver of the Seat Ibiza, a 23-year-old man from West Mersea, was arrested at the scene but has since been released under investigation as an inquiry continues.

Witnesses or those with dash cam footage of the incident are asked to call the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 755 of March 29.