Essex Police expect officer numbers to exceed 3,500 by next March
- Credit: ESSEX POLICE
Essex Police has welcomed 58 new officers, as the force continues to recruit.
In his speech at the officers' passing-out parade, chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “At times of challenge, the public will look to our leaders and they will also look to you to help them and keep them safe.
“Our visibility and our credibility are more important than ever.
“In the past year we’ve been able to increase the work we do in tackling some of the most serious crimes. Extra officers are directed against domestic abuse, sexual violence and the scourge that is ‘county lines’ drug supply.
“Together we increase our capacity and capability to be a visible reassurance to the people of Essex and a formidable deterrent to criminals.”
You may also want to watch:
Since March 2020, Essex Police has welcomed 451 new officers and force bosses say they expect the number of officers in Essex to continue to rise up and to exceed 3,500 by next March.
More than a third of the forces new officers are women.
