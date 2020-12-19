News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Essex police officer dies after being struck by lorry

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:22 AM December 19, 2020    Updated: 10:28 AM December 19, 2020
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

An Essex police officer has died after being struck by a lorry - Credit: IAN BURT

An off-duty Essex police officer has died after being struck by a lorry while riding his motorcycle.

The collision happened on the A414 at Writtle, near Chelmsford, at around 1.55pm on Thursday.

The road was closed while officers conducted an investigation.

No arrests were made by police after the incident.

Essex Police has now confirmed one of its officers, who was off duty at the time, died after being involved in the collision.

The force has declined to name the officer.

An Essex Police statement said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 572 of December 17.

