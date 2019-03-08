E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Officer given final warning after misconduct hearing

PUBLISHED: 14:27 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 21 August 2019

The case was heard at Chelmsford Civic Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An Essex police officer has been given a final written warning after a misconduct hearing.

PC Rhys Taylor admitted breaching the standards of professional behaviour relating to honest and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy and order and instruction at Chelmsford Civic Centre.

In July 2018, PC Taylor told colleagues that he was considering misusing his sick leave after his application for leave had been refused.

He subsequently did not report for duty and failed to adhere to absence procedures.

PC Taylor's Sergeant attempted to contact him to check his welfare and to discuss his failure to attend work.

PC Taylor was initially dishonest about his absence and, when challenged, admitted he had attended a family event and had lied about the reason for his absence.

On Monday,August 19, the panel, led by legally qualified chair Harry Ireland ruled that the officer's conduct had breached the standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct.

PC Taylor was given a final written warning.

Head of professional standards, Detective Superintendent Dean Chapple said: "As a serving police officer PC Taylor is expected to maintain the highest standards of professional behaviour.

"His actions were unacceptable and did not reflect the level of conduct expected from our officers.

"PC Taylor's behaviour undermined the trust not only of the public but his colleagues too."

