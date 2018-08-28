Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police officer did not declare graphic conversation with paedophile

PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:43 14 November 2018

Police officer and PCSO on patrol in Brandon

Police officer and PCSO on patrol in Brandon

Archant

A police constable who had a sexually explicit conversation with a convicted paedophile but failed to report it has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Essex Police said John Storie encouraged the offender to describe child sexual abuse and requested images and videos via text messages and WhatsApp.

Despite the conversation, which described what would have been considered to be serious sexual abuse against a child, the former officer, who was based in Colchester, was found to have comitted no criminal offence.

But a disciplinary panel at Chelmsford Civic Centre ruled his actions were gross misconduct and said he would have been sacked if he had not already been medically retired in September,

Mr Storie, who did not attend the hearing, had been suspended from duty since May while an investigation was conducted.

As part of the investigation his home was searched and officers found he had two live rounds of ammunition.

He accepted a caution for having these without a firearms certificate.

The panel, led by legally qualified chairwoman Monica Daley, ruled that the former officer breached professional standards of behaviour of integrity, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct, in relation to the conversation about child sexual abuse.

Panel members also found he breached professional standards of behaviour of integrity and discreditable conduct in relation to the ammunition offence.

The matters came to light when police began an investigation into the man Mr Storie had been in contact with.

Speaking after the hearing, panel member Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “Protecting the most vulnerable members of our society is at the very heart of the role of being a police officer.

“The sexual abuse of children is among the most abhorrent of crimes. For an officer to engage in sexually explicit conversation with a sex offender and to not report him is vile and reprehensible.

“Upholding the law is fundamental to policing and there is absolutely no place in Essex Police for such despicable behaviour.”

Mr Storie will be placed on a College of Policing barred list, ensuring he can never work in policing again.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Air ambulance called as car crash closes A12 near Darsham

11:33 Will Jefford
An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A car crash has closed the A12 near Darsham as an air ambulance is called to assist with recovery.

Teacher admits string of sexual offences against two schoolgirls

9 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

A disgraced Suffolk teacher who sexually assaulted two teenage girls is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Man, 34, arrested in Spain 10 months after alleged Lowestoft rape

11:44 Greta Levy
Police checks are carries out in Lowestoft in the wake of a rape earlier this week. Picture: Suffolk Police

A man who is accused of fleeing the country after an alleged rape in Lowestoft has been arrested in Spain almost a year after the attack took place.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

10:40 Greta Levy
After years of trotting, cantering and galloping the the indoor centre had deterioated and was in dire need of a face-lift. Picture: Contributed

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

09:40 Jessica Hill
Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

From a Georgian nipple shield to a diamond dustpan - The former presenter of the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt is flogging his exotic collection of antiques in Essex.

Updated Broken mains pipe fixed but work continues to reconnect gas supplies to Eye

09:32 Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

A major operation has repaired a broken mains pipe raising hopes supplies will soon be reconnected to hundreds of households experiencing who experienced a chilly night without heating.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Air ambulance called as car crash closes A12 near Darsham

An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24