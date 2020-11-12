Policeman who Tasered another officer at Stansted is sacked

An Essex police officer has been sacked for firing a Taser at a fellow officer Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

A police officer who discharged a Taser on the leg of another officer inside Stansted Airport’s police station has been sacked.

The incident happened inside Stansted Airport's police station Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT The incident happened inside Stansted Airport's police station Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Pc Christopher Philpott was found to have committed gross misconduct following the incident on March 16 this year.

Essex Police said there were no members of the public present at the time of the incident in the Essex airport’s station.

At a misconduct hearing on November 6, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said Pc Philpott’s actions were “completely reckless”.

He said: “I have taken into consideration the personal circumstances of the officer in this case. While PC Philpott was of previously exemplary character there is no justification for the use of such force. His actions were completely reckless.

“Use of a Taser is a significant use of force. Officers trained to carry and use one are entrusted with the highest levels of responsibility to ensure they are only used where it’s believed to be absolutely necessary to resolve a dangerous situation.

“The public in Essex and across the country rightly expect the very highest standards of conduct from our officers. PC Philpott’s actions seriously risk undermining the trust and confidence communities place in the police to keep them safe.”

The hearing found Pc Philpott, who was based at the airport’s station, breached standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force and discreditable conduct.

He was dismissed and placed on the College of Policing barred list.