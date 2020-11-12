E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Policeman who Tasered another officer at Stansted is sacked

PUBLISHED: 15:06 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 12 November 2020

An Essex police officer has been sacked for firing a Taser at a fellow officer Picture: PA IMAGES

An Essex police officer has been sacked for firing a Taser at a fellow officer Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

A police officer who discharged a Taser on the leg of another officer inside Stansted Airport’s police station has been sacked.

The incident happened inside Stansted Airport's police station Picture: STANSTED AIRPORTThe incident happened inside Stansted Airport's police station Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Pc Christopher Philpott was found to have committed gross misconduct following the incident on March 16 this year.

Essex Police said there were no members of the public present at the time of the incident in the Essex airport’s station.

At a misconduct hearing on November 6, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said Pc Philpott’s actions were “completely reckless”.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Former Suffolk police officer found to have committed gross misconduct

He said: “I have taken into consideration the personal circumstances of the officer in this case. While PC Philpott was of previously exemplary character there is no justification for the use of such force. His actions were completely reckless.

“Use of a Taser is a significant use of force. Officers trained to carry and use one are entrusted with the highest levels of responsibility to ensure they are only used where it’s believed to be absolutely necessary to resolve a dangerous situation.

“The public in Essex and across the country rightly expect the very highest standards of conduct from our officers. PC Philpott’s actions seriously risk undermining the trust and confidence communities place in the police to keep them safe.”

The hearing found Pc Philpott, who was based at the airport’s station, breached standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force and discreditable conduct.

He was dismissed and placed on the College of Policing barred list.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Vanners has lost half its workforce after falling into administration Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Boy ‘clipped’ by train at crossing near Bury St Edmunds

Ambulance crews have been called after a person was hit by a train Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Policeman who Tasered another officer at Stansted is sacked

An Essex police officer has been sacked for firing a Taser at a fellow officer Picture: PA IMAGES

Town recruiting extra stewards to prepare for return of fans

Ipswich Town are recruiting extra matchday stewards to prepare for the return of fans to Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Fitness Club closes after failed attempt to renegotiate rent charges

Ipswich Fitness Club, formerly owned by DW Sports, will not be reopening when the Covid-19 lockdown ends in December Picture: ARCHANT