Police officer lied about being sick, misconduct hearing told

PUBLISHED: 15:16 21 August 2019

The case was heard at Chelmsford Civic Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A police officer lied about being sick after having his request for leave turned down, a misconduct hearing was told.

Pc Rhys Taylor had told colleagues that was considering misusing his sick leave after the refused leave application, a panel at Chelmsford Civic Centre heard.

He subsequently did not report for duty and failed to adhere to absence procedures, later admitting when challenged that he had lied about his reason for his absence.

He had in fact attended a family event, the hearing was told.

A panel led by legally qualified chairman Harry Ireland on Monday, August 19 ruled that Pc Taylor had breached Essex Police's standards of professional behaviou, which had amounted to gross misconduct.

He was given a final written warning over the July 2018 incident.

Head of professional standards, Detective Superintendent Dean Chapple. said: "As a serving police officer, Pc Taylor is expected to maintain the highest standards of professional behaviour.

"His actions were unacceptable and did not reflect the level of conduct expected from our officers.

"Pc Taylor's behaviour undermined the trust not only of the public but his colleagues too."

