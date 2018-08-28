Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Somehow no-one was injured’ - shocking photo shows huge wreckage after A12 crash

PUBLISHED: 14:09 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 29 January 2019

The wreckage of the crash on the A12 at Marks Tey. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The wreckage of the crash on the A12 at Marks Tey. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A driver was lucky to walk away from this huge smash on the A12, which left a car barely recognisable.

The dramatic photograph was Tweeted by Pc James Ireland, roads policing officer based at Essex Police’s Stanway Roads Policing Unit (RPU), after the accident on the A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester, during the evening of Monday, January 28.

He wrote: “Thank you for your patience this evening whilst the late shift dealt with this on the #A12 at Marks Tey. Somehow no-one was injured.”

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident.

Figures from last year showed that 52 people died in road crashes in Essex in 2018, up from 46 in 2017.

The A12 has also been named the most dangerous A-road in our region, according to data obtained on the number of crashes and casualties on our busiest roads.

The data, obtained by leading motorcycle and classic car insurance broker Carole Nash following a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Transport, showed there were 4,788 accidents involving 7,699 vehicles between 2007 and 2016.

In total there were 90 casualties in those crashes.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Met Office extend snow warnings until Friday

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you have to show up at work or school when it’s snowing? Your rights explained

A snowman in Copford. Picture: Jessica Hill

Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists