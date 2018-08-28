Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman receiving specialist help after reporting being raped in a field

PUBLISHED: 17:44 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:12 18 November 2018

The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE

The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A woman is reported to have been raped in a north Essex field.

Essex Police said the woman, aged in her 20s, was receiving support from specialist officers, after the attack, which is alleged to have happened at 8.15pm on Saturday in Legerton Drive, Clacton.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information that could assist with our investigation to call,” a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1263 of November 17.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Legerton Drive is a part of a recent residential development on the very edge of Clacton.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Woman receiving specialist help after reporting being raped in a field

17:44 Andrew Hirst
The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE

A woman is reported to have been raped in a north Essex field.

Woman sexually assaulted in early morning alleyway attack

17:03 Andrew Hirst
The assault is reported to have happened in St Botolph's Church Walk Picture: GOOGLE

A young woman is receiving specialist support after alleging she was sexually assaulted in an Essex alleyway in the early hours of this morning.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

14:38 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Video Watch - 50ft Christmas tree arrives at Ipswich Cornhill

46 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Crowds watched in awe as a 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Ipswich Cornhill, just in time for the festival period.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

13:51 Megan Aldous
Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

Gallery Days Gone By: On the site before health and safety

16:30 David Kindred
Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

David Kindred takes a look at past building sites around Ipswich before the introduction of health and safety including St Margaret’s church and Fore Street.

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

11:25 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

Most read

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24