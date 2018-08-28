Woman receiving specialist help after reporting being raped in a field

The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE Google

A woman is reported to have been raped in a north Essex field.

Essex Police said the woman, aged in her 20s, was receiving support from specialist officers, after the attack, which is alleged to have happened at 8.15pm on Saturday in Legerton Drive, Clacton.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information that could assist with our investigation to call,” a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1263 of November 17.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Legerton Drive is a part of a recent residential development on the very edge of Clacton.