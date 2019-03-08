Sunny

A12 re-opens after three-car crash causes traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 19:35 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:35 18 April 2019

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A12 in Essex has re-opened after it was closed by police following a three-car crash earlier this afternoon.

One lane of the road had been closed between junction 22 and junction 23 between Witham and Kelvedon following the crash, which Highways England said occurred at 4.13pm this afternoon.

It had caused tailbacks in both directions, as far as Chelmsford on the northbound carriageway and for more than 10 miles southbound.

Highways England tweeted to say that all lanes had re-opened following the recovery of the vehicles, adding that residual delays were easing.

Speaking earlier, a spokesman for the agency said that some of those involved in the collision may have suffered from minor injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they were on scene on the crash, but added that it was a “non-serious injury incident”.

Traffic had been worsened by a separate collision further south between Boreham and Howe Green earlier in the day.

